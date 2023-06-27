Police: Libbey Glass employees report threatening calls, letters

The threats have allegedly occurred over a six-month period.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after Libbey Glass employees at the north Toledo location reported receiving a menacing call Monday morning.

According to a Toledo police report, crews were called to the Libbey Glass facility on Ash Street at approximately 11:40 a.m. An HR director told police an unknown person had sent several letters to the facility for the last six months. The letters allegedly made threats of violence against employees regarding their sexual orientation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the suspect(s) in this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

