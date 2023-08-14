Lenawee Co. Sheriff's Office to review 'internal security controls' after person escaped custody Monday

Officials said the person had been brought to a Detective Bureau prior to his escape.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich — A suspect is in custody again after he allegedly escaped a Lenawee County Detective Bureau Monday morning.

According to a press release issued by the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, a sheriff's detective transported Joel Jesus Orozco to the bureau. Orozco was in jail for charges including Violation of Probation for Obstructing Justice, Interfering with a Police Officer and Failure to Appear for Retail Fraud.

A detective interviewing Orozco left the interview room briefly to retrieve information, authorities said. Orozco allegedly fled the building during the detective's absence while handcuffed and dressed in red jail attire. At 11:55 a.m., a detective discovered Orozco's absence.

At 11:58 a.m., a local business spotted the suspect walking on the Kiwanis Trail and subsequently called 911. Crews from Adrian City Police were dispatched and located the suspect on Race Street before taking him into custody at 12:02 p.m. Police then transported Orozco to jail.

Authorities with the sheriff's office said they would seek additional charges against Orozco for escaping custody. They also said they would review internal security controls that were not followed.