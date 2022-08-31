x
Lenawee County Sheriff's deputy charged for shooting suspect in April incident

According to Michigan State Police investigators, deputy Kirk June was charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
ADRIAN, Mich. — A Lenawee County sheriff's deputy was charged Wednesday for firing his weapon and wounding a suspect during an April incident in Adrian.

According to Michigan State Police investigators, deputy Kirk June was charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing injury. He has been arraigned.

June will remain on administrative leave. The sheriff's office said it will monitor the criminal proceedings and make any necessary decisions regarding the situation.

MSP began its investigation April 3 at the request of the sheriff's office.

On that date, Adrian police asked for assistance in locating a suspect who pulled a gun at a home located in the 500 block of Erie Street and fired shots. June assisted officers searching for the suspect.

June located the suspect hiding in a vacant lot adjacent to the residence. He fired one shot, which wounded the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and survived.

June has 31 years of experience.

