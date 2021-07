An 'all clear' was given late Friday morning, but the building will be closed for the rest of the day.

ADRIAN, Mich. — The Lenawee County Judicial Building in Adrian, Mich., will be closed for the rest of Friday following a bomb threat.

Dispatch received a phone call at 8:49 a.m. alleging a bomb threat at the building. According to police, an unknown male caller was "extremely vague" about the threat.