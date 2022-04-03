Lenawee County deputy shoots suspect in Adrian

The deputy was helping Adrian City police search for a suspect when the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m.

ADRIAN, Mich. — A Lenawee County sheriff's deputy shot a suspect during a search in Adrian early Sunday.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement released by the sheriff's office this morning.

The incident began when Adrian police requested help locating a suspect who had allegedly pulled a gun at a residence in the city.

At about 1:15 a.m., the sheriff's deputy who had been dispatched to assist Adrian police found the suspect hiding in a nearby vacant lot, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy, who is a 31-year-veteran, was not injured. Michigan State Police will investigate the incident.