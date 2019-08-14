BRADNER, Ohio — A Lakewood man was arrested following an incident in Bradner at the early hours of Wednesday that left a 25-year-old woman injured, police said.

According to police, the incident also involved 32-year-old Jarrod Taylor, who was arrested on aggravated menacing, felonious assault and kidnapping charges.

Police said authorities searched the home where the incident is believed to have occurred.

The woman was treated at a local hospital, according to police.

Police said the investigation continues with more charges pending.

