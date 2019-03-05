LAKE TOWNSHIP - Lake Township Police are asking residents who have security cameras to come forward after a series of vehicles were broken into Friday morning.

Police say the break-ins happened in Moline in the early hours of the morning, with a dog reportedly barking around 4 a.m. in one case.

Police say the vehicles were rummaged through with some items stolen in some cases.

Police say all the vehicles broken into were unlocked as there were no reports of damage to the vehicles.

Police ask residents with security cameras to review their footage to see if anything suspicious was caught on camera.

If your car was broken into, police ask you to call their non-emergency line at 419-666-5500 or their office at 419-868-6651 - even if nothing was stolen from your car.

You can also call those numbers if you find anything suspicious on your security cameras.

Remember to always lock your car and never leave anything of value in them.