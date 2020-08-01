LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies and state troopers were met with gunshots Tuesday afternoon while trying to take a wanted man into custody.

According to Michigan State Police, six officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for a 50-year-old Idlewild man around 1 p.m. in the area of South Tacoma Road and Baldwin Road.

MSP says the suspect was staying in a camper off South Tacoma Road and when officers identified themselves and tried to talk with him through the door -- he began shooting a gun at them from inside the camper.

The six officers found cover nearby as MSP says the suspect continued to fire shots at them. None of the officers were struck by the gunfire and MSP says none of them returned fire.

The suspect barricaded himself in the camper leading to an hourslong standoff. Eventually he was convinced to surrender around 7 p.m. and officers could take him into custody. At that time, officers discovered the man had apparently shot himself in the face. He is being treated for those injuries.

The 50-year-old was originally wanted for failing to appear in court on a drug-related charge, as well as a Friend of the Court warrant, both out of Newaygo County. He now facing additional charges in Lake County for Tuesday's incident.

