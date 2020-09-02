LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A swim team coach at Lake Catholic High School in Mentor has been placed on leave following allegations of sexual conduct with a student.

The school administration was made aware of the allegations Friday, according to the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. With knowledge of the allegations, the coach was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Diocese issued the following statement on the allegations and investigation.

“The conduct alleged is totally unacceptable and in clear violation of diocesan and school policies and standards which are in place to protect the wellbeing and safety of the students entrusted to our care. We stand ready to cooperate in any way we can with civil authorities and will continue to make the safety and wellbeing of our students as our highest priority.”

3News reached out to Lake Catholic's President Mark Crowley who declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates as they become available.