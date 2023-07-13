Kidnapping suspect charged with aggravated murder for infant death after Tiffin crash

Jonathon Baker, 23, accused of abducting a seven-month-old girl and eventually crashing into a home on June 27, was charged with aggravated murder Tuesday.

NORTH BALTIMORE, Ohio — A 23-year-old man accused of abducting and killing an infant girl after he crashed into a Tiffin home in late June was charged with aggravated murder Tuesday, according to court documents.

The seven-month-old infant, which was abducted from North Baltimore, died after Jonathon Baker suddenly accelerated his vehicle and "erratically drove off the roadway through the front yard of one residence and crashing into another residence, knocking it off its foundation" during a police pursuit on June 27.

The infant, whose name has not been released, and Baker had to be extricated from the vehicle by first responders. Tiffin police also said a loaded weapon and two spent cartridges were found in the vehicle.

Baker was dating the infant's mother and told her that she had killed the baby, Tiffin police said. The incident began as a dispute between Baker and the mother, and Baker eventually took the baby and left in his vehicle.

During the pursuit, Baker turned south onto South Sandusky Street and was heading out of town between Cottage Avenue and Ella Street when a sheriff's deputy and Tiffin police officer pulled up behind him to conduct a traffic stop. He then accelerated at a high speed, eventually ramming his vehicle into the side of a rental home.

Law enforcement then surrounded the vehicle, broke out the window and retrieved the infant "that was bleeding from the head and had labored breathing."