TPS bus driver cleared of wrongdoing after man allegedly broke in, kidnapped 15-year-old girl with autism

The 62-year-old suspect appeared in court Tuesday morning after allegedly forcing entry into two homes and kidnapping a 15-year-old girl.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story was updated to include a statement provided by Toledo Public Schools.

A 62-year-old central Toledo man is charged with three felony counts after he allegedly forced entry into two residences and kidnapped a 15-year-old girl with autism.

According to court documents, Dwight Mickel forcibly entered a residence in the 2000 block of Elliot Avenue on Feb. 24. Once inside, he forcibly took a 15-year-old girl from the home. The girl's family told police they did not know Mickel.

The same day, Mickel allegedly entered a second residence in the 1100 block of Prospect Avenue. Police said he forcibly entered the home and ordered the occupants to leave the building.

Toledo police arrested Mickel and he was arraigned in the Toledo Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Regarding the Elliot Avenue incident, Mikel was charged with second degree felony Burglary and a subsequent second degree felony for Kidnapping. For the second incident on Prospect Avenue, he was charged with felony Burglary of the fourth degree.

In a statement, Toledo Public Schools said they conducted an investigation regarding the bus driver, who had dropped the student off after school before Mikel abducted her. According to TPS, the bus driver followed the mandates of the student's Individual Education Plan and observed her "safely enter her house before continuing on her bus route."

A Lucas County Judge set Mikel's bond at $100,000 for Kidnapping, $100,000 for second degree felony Burglary and $25,000 for fourth degree felony Burglary, for a total bond of $225,000.

