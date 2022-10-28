Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide

Kenneth Holmes, 68, pled guilty and was sentenced to 15 years to life on Thursday for a murder charge in the September 1983 death of 30-year-old Patricia Ann Heer.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office.

Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer, 30, at a cabin he owned in Henry County and leaving her body in Wood County.

Heer's skeletal remains were found at the intersection of Poe and Custar roads in Wood County in September of 1983, according to a press release. Holmes and Heer were south Toledo residents at the time.

Articles of clothing Heer was last seen in and other belongings of hers were found through a search warrant conducted on the cabin in Henry County that Holmes owned for a separate case.

But, despite continuing investigations since, "law enforcement was never able to find evidence directly connecting Holmes to the death of Ms. Heer," according to the press release.

Holmes is currently serving prison sentences at the Marion Correctional Institution for 1984 convictions for aggravated murder and rape in Henry County and 1990 convictions for kidnapping, felonious assault, and attempted rape in Warren County.

