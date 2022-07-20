Search continues for missing 16-year old Katherinne Fernandez

Katherinne Fernandez was last seen on June 30 in Montpelier. Police believe her disappearance may be part of a human trafficking ring.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been three weeks since Katherinne Fernandez was reported missing. The 16 year old was last seen leaving the Montpelier Municipal Pool, and police said there's been no sign of her.

"Katherinne had arrived here being placed by Hancock County Job and Family Services. She was here less than 48 hours," Montpelier Chief of Police Dan McGee said.

McGee's department is heading up the investigation into Fernandez's disappearance, along with the Hancock and Hardin County sheriff's offices, where she is believed to be. The Findlay Police Department is also assisting.

McGee believes Fernandez's disappearance is a case of human trafficking.

"We believe that this is probably a case where she had contact with someone she was very familiar with in the Spanish-speaking community down there, and had somebody come pick her up," he said.

McGee said Fernandez does not speak English. The department believes she arrived in the United States from Honduras but isn't sure when, or for how long, she's been in Ohio.

He isn't even certain Katherinne Fernandez is her legal name. Police also said they can't confirm any of Fernandez's relatives.

"When someone goes missing and you have lots of information about them, them being missing is really concerning," McGee said. "When we have somebody that's gone missing and we really don't have any information, it's even more concerning."

Local community coordinator Norma Prater-Ramos is active in the Latino community. She said traffickers prey on young girls in group homes, and girls like Fernandez can be lured away on Facebook and other forms of social media with promises of money and a better life.

"They groom them by showing them a nice picture of a nice apartment that they can buy for them," Prater-Ramos said. "They show a pretty girl with nice eyelashes, nails done, hair done."

McGee is in touch with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and working to coordinate a campaign in Hancock and Hardin counties where she's believed to be. The goal is to find Fernandez and break up a human trafficking ring that may be responsible for her disappearance.

"We're hoping that we can save Katherinne, and if we happen to gain information that would be helpful to breaking up a ring that would even be a bigger positive out of it," McGee said.

If you have any information related to Fernandez's disappearance, you are urged to call any of the agencies involved in the investigation.

Montpelier Police Dept.: 419.485.3121