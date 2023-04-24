Former Swanton utility clerk sentenced to prison on Theft in Office felony count

A judge also ordered the former village employee to pay over $120K in restitution.

SWANTON, Ohio — A Fulton County woman is facing 18 months in prison after she admitted to stealing nearly $65,000 in Swanton utility payments during her time as the Village of Swanton's utility clerk.

Kari Rowe, of Wauseon, was the village's utility clerk from May 2002 until her resignation in January 2018. Authorities with the Auditor of State's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) opened an investigation into Rowe after discovering "serious anomalies" during an audit of Swanton's finances in the 2016 and 2017 fiscal years.

SIU said they determined Rowe had misappropriated $64,352, including payments that were not deposited into the Village's bank account.

Rowe was indicted on one felony count of Theft in Office in October 2022 and pleaded guilty on Feb. 3, 2023. On Friday, April 21, a judge sentenced Rowe to 18 months in prison and ordered to repay $128,384 in restitution for funds stolen and audit costs.

To submit tips of suspected fraud, the Ohio Auditor of State asks that you visit the department's website or call the SIU fraud hotline at 866-372-8364. You can do so anonymously.

