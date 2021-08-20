TPD: 2 juveniles in critical condition after being shot in north Toledo; no suspects in custody

According to police, 14 shots were fired and multiple gunmen could be responsible.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two juveniles were shot while playing outside Friday night, Toledo police say.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. on 300 block of Austin St.

The victims were transported to an area hospital. As of 10:30 p.m. Friday, they were both in critical condition.

According to police, 14 shots were fired and multiple gunmen could be responsible. Right now, no suspects are in custody, but officers believe it may have been a targeted attack.

