2 juveniles arrested for aggravated robbery in Adrian

Adrian Police said that two masked males entered the West Pointe Party Store with a knife and were then arrested a short time later.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Two juveniles are in custody after an alleged armed robbery of a store in Adrian.

Just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Adrian Police responded to the West Pointe Party Store at 1551 W. Maumee St. after it was reported that two masked males had entered the store with a knife.

A clerk at the store then called another employee for help before the suspects took off.

An officer then spotted two males on Cherry Drive in Adrian Township that fit the description of the suspects. Officers began a foot pursuit with the two juveniles, detaining one.

Officers then set up a perimeter in the area, and with the help of a K-9 unit from the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office, were able to take the second suspect into custody a short time later.

According Adrian Police, no one was injured during the robbery, no property was stolen from the store and there is not an immediate threat to public safety.

