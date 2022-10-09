Juvenile shot in east Toledo Sunday night

Toledo police say the juvenile was likely not the intended target of the shooting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a shooting in east Toledo on Sunday evening.

It happened in the 500-block of Church Street just after 8 p.m.

Police say shots were fired in an alley behind a home striking a male juvenile.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they don't believe he was the intended target of the shooting.

