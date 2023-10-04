Juvenile killed in shooting at east Toledo parking lot

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. Monday in a parking lot at Ravine Park. The victim, who Toledo police say is a juvenile male, died from his injuries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an east Toledo parking lot early Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday in the parking lot near the Ravine Park Village Community Center. The victim, described by Toledo police on the scene as a "juvenile male," died from his injuries.

Police were unable to say if anyone is in custody or if there are any persons of interest in the shooting.

The victim's exact age and identity have not been released at this time.

He is the fourth juvenile victim of homicide in Toledo in 2023.

The shooting is under investigation. If you have any information, call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

