Juvenile indicted on murder charges in 2022 homicide of 17-year-old pleads not guilty

Tayvion Price, 15, is one of two juveniles charged as adults with four felony counts each in the June 2022 homicide of Antwan Walker, 17, in west Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 15-year-old indicted on murder charges in the June 2022 homicide of 17-year-old Antwan Walker pleaded not guilty Friday.

Tayvion Price, along with 17-year-old Jashawn Allen, were charged as adults and both indicted on one felony count each of the four following charges: aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Price's bond is set at $300,000 and he is due in court on April 28 for a pretrial at 9 a.m.

Allen is due in court on Wednesday for a pretrial at 9 a.m.

According to a June 14, 2022, Toledo police report, Walker was shot in an alley between houses on Burnham and Vermaas shortly before 7 p.m. in west Toledo. Walker was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police later arrested Price and Allen as suspects at a nearby residence.

