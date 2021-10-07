Juvenile arrested at Toledo Barber Academy for having gun

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Sept. 29.
A juvenile was arrested Tuesday at the Toledo Barber Academy after allegedly being found in possession of a gun.
Toledo Public Schools Deputy Superintendent James Gant released a statement Thursday:
"Late Tuesday afternoon, a patron of the Toledo Barber Academy was arrested after he was found to have a gun in his possession. Officers from the Department of Public Safety were to be at the school on an unrelated matter when the incident occurred. No students or staff members were threatened."
The Toledo Barber Academy is located at Scott High School.