17-year-old arrested, charged in March 1 double murder on Nevada Street

The juvenile is the 3rd person charged in the crime. Mathew Garcia and Brandon Lampros are charged in the deaths of 44-year-old Brad Keel and 19-year-old David Misch

TOLEDO, Ohio — A third arrest has been made in the March 1 murders of Brad Keel and David Misch during a fight on Nevada Street.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder and felonious assault. He was booked into the juvenile justice center.

Mathew Garcia, 23, and Brandon Lampros, 22, also are accused in the shooting deaths of 44-year-old Brad Keel and 19-year-old David Misch on Nevada Street on March 1.

Both Garcia and Lampros were indicted on one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of three-year gun specification.

A second count of murder was added after a re-indictment of Lampros and Garcia on March 18. Garcia's charges were unchanged.

Members of the US Marshals Task Force arrested Garcia, 23, in Defiance on March 10, who was then booked into the Lucas County Jail.

Lampros, 22, turned himself in on March 3. Warrants were issued for both of their arrests following the shooting that left two dead.

According to an arrest warrant, Lampros drove "with several others" to the 1500 block of Nevada to fight with a man relating to "an ongoing feud."

When they arrived, Lampros reportedly fought with Keel, who was then shot by Garcia, according to police reports. His family said he was killed while protecting his son.

According to an autopsy report from the Lucas County Coroner, Keel died of two gunshot wounds to the chest.