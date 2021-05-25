Juvenile in custody after allegedly breaking into a house while homeowners slept and stealing their car in Monroe

Police pursued the vehicle and deployed stop sticks, after which the driver crashed and then was taken into custody.

MONROE, Mich. — A juvenile is in custody after allegedly breaking into a home in Monroe while homeowners slept and stealing their vehicle, then leading police on a chase and crashing into another motorist.

According to Monroe police, around 12:30 a.m. on May 20, officers responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from the 500 block of East Front Street.

An unknown suspect entered a home there while the homeowners were asleep and stole keys to the home and a vehicle. Police say after the suspect left the home, the suspect then stole the vehicle parked in the driveway.

Around 9:20 a.m., officers received information on the whereabouts of the vehicle, due to the stolen vehicle’s activated on-board location service. An officer found the vehicle in the 800 block of South Monroe Street and started a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle.

At that point, police said the driver accelerated quickly and refused to stop for the police. As the pursuit continued, police said the suspect driver operated the vehicle in an erratic manner, leaving the roadway multiple times and onto the terrace and sidewalk areas.

Tire-deflating Stopsticks were deployed in the 1200 block of East Third Street, which the suspect tried to avoid, however, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into an oncoming motorist, ending the pursuit.

The suspect surrendered immediately and was taken into custody without incident.

Medical personnel were summoned to the scene to evaluate all parties involved and all subjects were cleared with no injuries.

The suspect was identified as a juvenile and lodged in the Monroe County Youth Center. The suspect’s identity is being withheld at this time.

Charges of fleeing and eluding, as well as receiving and concealing stolen property are being sought at this time.