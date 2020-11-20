Man sentenced to 25 years to life for murder of Tyler Carr

Justin Wright is one of four men charged in the July 2019 robbery and shooting of the 24-year-old Toledo man.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man has been given a 25-years-to-life sentence for the July 2019 murder of Tyler Carr.

According to the Toledo Police Department, Justin Wright, Darion Martin, Adrian Eaton and Dominique Roberts robbed and shot Tyler Carr in east Toledo on July 6, 2019.

The four were charged with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

For the aggravated robbery charge, Wright was sentenced to 8 to 12 years with a 3-year gun specification; for the aggravated burglary charge, he received 8 to 12 years with a 3-year gun specification; on the aggravated murder charge, he received 25 years to life with a 3-year gun specification. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Roberts was found guilty on Aug. 13 and was sentenced in September to 15 years to life for murder with a gun specification, a minimum of eight years on a count of aggravated robbery and eight to 12 years for aggravated burglary.

Martin withdrew his original plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty in January to aggravated robbery and burglary. He was to be sentenced in April.

Adrian Eaton was scheduled for trial on Sept. 23.

On July 6, 2019, around 4 a.m., police were called to the corner of White and Ironwood St. near E. Broadway in East Toledo.

Detectives said Carr was found shot in the chest inside an apartment.

"He was a family man and he was the dad of my children so it's sad and I just hope they find whoever did this to him," Ashley Hammonds, Carr's former girlfriend, said shortly after Carr's death.