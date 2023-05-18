Toledo man sentenced to 15 to life for 2022 murder

A Lucas County judge on Wednesday sentenced Justin Allison to life in prison with possibility of parole after 15 years for the murder of Charles Marshall.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County judge on Wednesday sentenced a Toledo man to 15 years to life in prison Wednesday after he entered an Alford plea to a 2022 murder.

Justin Allison was convicted of the shooting death of 38-year-old Charles Marshall, who was found shot in east Toledo on Sept. 10, 2022, and later died in the hospital.

Marshall's cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the groin that pierced the femoral artery, according to the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

A murder warrant was issued for Allison, who was arrested in October 2022.

Allison entered an Alford plea on May 1, 2023. A defendant entering an Alford plea does not admit to committing a crime but admits the state has sufficient evidence to get a conviction that could lead to a more severe sentence.

Subscribe to WTOL 11 - https://bit.ly/32odAkM

Connect with us on social media:

Go 419 Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Go419/

WTOL 11 newsletter - /email

WTOL 11 Weather app - https://bit.ly/37i4205

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.