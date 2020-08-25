'Justice wasn't served' | Family of murdered west Toledo man speaks out

The suspected shooter, Ryan Thames, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Swan Park Metropark.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Loved ones of a west Toledo man who was killed wish the suspected shooter had his day in court before taking his own life.

Victoria Cluckey, 22, and her fiancé of eight months, Rudy Gonzalez, were hanging out in their home in the 1500 block of Eleanor Avenue in west Toledo Sunday.

The couple was with a female friend along with Ryan Thames, 35, whom they had just met.

During the course of the night, Cluckey said Gonzalez and Thames got into a verbal argument.

Thames left to his car, but only to return minutes later to the backyard where he shot Gonzalez, according to police.

Gonzalez died, just five days away from his birthday.

"He (Thames) was in there playing with my kids and then he killed their dad less than ten feet away from them. I don't understand who in their right mind could do something like that," Victoria Cluckey said.

Gonzalez left behind a 2-year-old son and 4-month-old daughter.

Heidi Cluckey, Gonzalez's future mother-in-law, said Gonzalez was a great kid and helped the family a lot.

"My grand-babies are now without a dad. My daughter's without her rock and it's breaking me," Heidi Cluckey said.

On Monday afternoon, the mother of Thames' child called 911 to report he was planning to kill himself.

Gonzalez's loved ones said they aren't happy with the outcome. Thames' death didn't bring them closure and they wanted their day in court.