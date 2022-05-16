Jury selection continues in Stone Foltz hazing death case

The trial for two former fraternity brothers accused in the death of the BGSU sophomore could begin with opening statements as early as Tuesday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Jury selection is underway in the trial of Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen, two of the men charged in Bowling Green State University sophomore Stone Foltz’s death.

Attorneys in the Wood County Common Pleas courtroom sifted through 48 potential jurors Monday, with the potential for further jury selection Tuesday. Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday, but that is not guaranteed.

At the center of jury selection is finding and seating an impartial jury.

Krinn’s attorney, Samual Shamansky, said juror-screening questionnaires revealed many have already made up their minds on how Stone Foltz died. He said he does not want the publicity this case has received to taint the selected jury.

During voir dire, when Judge Joel Kuhlman questioned prospective jurors, nearly all raised their hands when asked if they had heard of this case previously. However, many answered affirmatively when asked if they could judge this case fairly and impartially.

The trial is expected to last two weeks through the Memorial Day holiday. Both the defense and prosecution agreed to seat four alternate jurors in light of COVID-19 and other risks. They want to ensure the trial reaches a smooth resolution.

Jacob Krinn of Delaware, Ohio, faces seven charges, five of them felonies:

Involuntary manslaughter – 1st degree

Felonious Assault – 2nd degree

Involuntary manslaughter – 3rd degree

Reckless Homicide

Obstructing official business

Hazing

Failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

Troy Henricksen of Grove City, Ohio, faces five charges, three of them felonies:

Involuntary manslaughter

Reckless Homicide

Tampering with Evidence

Hazing misdemeanors

Failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

Both of the former Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity members are accused of facilitating Foltz’s death in March, 2021.

Six other men charged in Foltz’s death have already taken plea deals.

Foltz was a 20-year-old BGSU student. He was attending an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity event where new members “littles” received mentors from the older fraternity members. Court documents show those older members gave new members liquor and told them to drink the whole bottle.

Foltz allegedly drank all or nearly all of his bottle before he was dropped off at his apartment and found unresponsive by his roommate and other friends. They called 911 and tried to save his life, but Foltz ultimately died March 7, 2021.

He saved other lives through organ donation. The coroner’s report showed he died of fatal ethanol intoxication with a blood-alcohol content of at least .394 percent.