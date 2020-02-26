TOLEDO, Ohio — Wednesday marked Day Three in the trial of two Toledo men accused of killing 3-year-old Malachi Barnes.

K'veon Giles and Matthew Smith are charged with murder in the incident that took place on Thanksgiving 2018. According to police, a car pulled up next to Anthony Barnes' vehicle that had three children inside and opened fire.

The state's key witness, Andre White, is expected to take the stand on Wednesday. He also was charged in the case and already has pleaded guilty to charges of complicity to involuntary manslaughter and complicity to felonious assault. White can't be sentenced until he testifies.

Wednesday's proceedings played out as the following:

WEDNESDAY'S WITNESSES

TOLEDO POLICE

The first witness of the day was a detective with Toledo police who specifically investigates assaults, robberies and homicides. He was the assistant investigator assigned to the Malachi Barnes case.

The detective said that Barnes described the involved vehicle as being white and similar to a PT Cruiser.

After watching video surveillance from a gas station on Bancroft, the detective found a white Chevy HHR at a pump that seemed to match Barnes' description.

According to the detective, the car spotted on the hotel's parking lot surveillance camera parking matched the description of the Chevy HHR. Additionally, the detective claimed that the individual seen on the Gas and Go security camera was wearing the same grey sweatshirt and concluded they were the same individual caught on the hotel security camera.

The registration number on the car came back to a Ms. Jones, who was later identified as Matthew Smith's mother.

Smith became a person of interest in the case after Jones told the detective that her son operated the vehicle. However, the detective stated that White had been the one driving the HHR.

The detective identified White in the courtroom and said Smith could be seen next to White on the hotel surveillance camera.

The detective stated in court Wednesday that they didn't believe the third person seen in the hotel's surveillance video was traveling with the other two.

TPD CSI investigator Kristi Eycke also took the stand on Wednesday. She's the detective who examined Barnes’ Ford 500.

According to Eycke, three of the vehicle's windows had been shattered and several bullet holes were discovered.

That night, I-75 southbound was shut down to investigate the crime scene and look for cartridge casings. Eycke said detectives were able to collect a few empty shell casings from the shooting scene.

NEUROSURGEON

A neurosurgeon who took trauma calls at St. Vincent Hospital in 2018, and is specialized in pediatrics, testified on Wednesday.

The surgeon said that 3-year-old Malachi was already in a coma when the doctor arrived.

The surgeon also confirmed that Malachi had been shot in the head.

This story will be continually updated as the trial continues Wednesday. Check back with WTOL for the latest updates.