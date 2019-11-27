TOLEDO, Ohio — A widow making a public plea after her husband was gunned down and left for dead. His killer remains on the loose.

"A loving person, always speaking to people, even though he didn't know them. Always making friends," Cassandra Berry said.

Berry spent her time Tuesday reflecting on the life of her husband and the nearly 10 years they shared together.

"Everybody knew him, everywhere we would go. People would wave and call his name, he was well liked," Berry said.

But his life was recently cut short by a raged gunman.

"Twelve shots, somebody wanted him dead," Berry. said.

Officers found the body of 55-year old Jule Berry Friday night inside an apartment on Prouty Avenue in South Toledo.

"My husband was laying up there dead. That's my husband," Berry said.

While police haven't released an official motive, Cassandra believes he may have been trying to get people out of his apartment when he was shot.

"Evidently he went up into his house, confronted the people and it got out of hand," Berry said.

Berry said Jule would often use his apartment as a safe haven for those without a place to stay. She fears that act of kindness may have lead to his demise.

"Somebody had something against him obviously, but God, I can't understand why," she said.

The mystery and heartbreak comes during an already difficult time. Almost a year ago, Berry's grandson, Malachi Barnes, was shot and killed while riding in the backseat of his father's car.

Now, she is left to bury her husband who did not have life insurance.

When asked what she would say to the individuals who may have witnessed his death or even the one who killed him, she said, "They need to come forward, turn themselves in. It's not going to bring him back, but we can have some closure on this."

Berry said Thanksgiving will never be the same for her.

Police say a second man, who was also injured in the shooting Friday night, is still recovering. No one has been arrested yet.

If you have any information that can help solve this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 419 255 1111.