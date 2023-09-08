Judge sentences 3 men convicted of 2021 Toledo funeral shooting

A Lucas County judge on Friday sentenced Keith Hobbs, Kaveon Jones and Lupe Hernandez III for a 2021 shooting that injured three at Toledo funeral.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County judge on Friday sentenced three men who were found guilty in July of shooting and injuring multiple people at a 2021 funeral in Toledo.

Keith Hobbs was sentenced to a total of 10-13-and-a-half years in prison. He, along with Kaveon Jones and Lupe Hernandez III, took Alford pleas in July to charges they faced in the shooting that injured three people at the River of Life Church on Upton Avenue in west Toledo.

Jones and Hernandez were also scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

A defendant entering an Alford plea does not admit to committing a crime but admits the state has sufficient evidence to get a conviction that could lead to a more severe sentence.

