Man sentenced to 30 years in plea deal for 2019 east Toledo homicide

Jarom Reasonover, 33, initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A judge sentenced 33-year-old Jarom Reasonover to 30 years in prison Monday after he reached a plea deal in the 2019 homicide of Joseph Cobb-Stewart.

According to court documents, Reasonover initially pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on Sept. 10, 2019. He reached a plea deal Monday, reducing his charge to first degree felonious involuntary manslaughter.

He was also found guilty of Aggravated Burglary, Having Weapons While Under Disability and two counts of Carrying Concealed Weapons. Reasonover will serve prison time for all counts consecutively.

Reasonover was arrested on Aug. 12, 2019 after police responded to an east Toledo home on Nevada Street and Parker Avenue at approximately 7 p.m. Upon arrival, police crews found Cobb-Stewart suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Reasonover, who was 29 years old at the time. A judge held him on a $1.15 million dollar bond.

