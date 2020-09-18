Man arrested, charged for fleeing police and causing head-on crash and serious life-threatening injuries to woman

Jorge Perez, 20, led police on a high speed chase after fleeing a traffic stop. Perez caused a collision on Telegraph Rd. and life-threatening injuries to a woman.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 20-year-old man has been arrested, faced with felony charges for failure to comply to a police order and charges related to a crash causing serious life-threatening injuries yesterday.

Jorge Perez, from Toledo, is accused of causing a crash on Sept. 17 after fleeing a traffic stop on N. Detroit and leading Toledo police on a chase in excess of 90 mph.

The pursuit spanned a little over a mile and a half, ending when Perez went left of center and his Ford truck collided head-on with a Dodge Avenger on Telegraph, just south of Alexis.

The driver of the Avenger, 23-year-old Jessica James, also from Toledo, required extrication from her vehicle by Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. James was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries.

Perez was taken into custody by police and evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries from the crash. He was booked on a $50,000 bail at the Lucas County Corrections Center.

He now faces felony charges related to fleeing the traffic stop and the resulting crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Toledo police and it is unknown as to why Perez fled police.