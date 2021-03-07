Man being arrested for alleged trespassing at pub accused of assaulting officers; bodycam lost during scuffle

Jordan Flowers, 25, is charged with assault on a police officer. TPD is searching for man accused of taking police bodycam after it fell off.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man faces charges after he allegedly fought with two officers working off duty at O'Shea's Irish Pub on July 3.

According to police, two officers in full uniform were trying to escort Jordan Flowers, 25, off the property at 1851 W. Sylvania Ave. after he was accused of trespassing when Flowers refused to leave and a fight ensued.

During the scuffle, the bodycam from one of the officers fell off, an occurrence which TPD says happens "frequently" during such altercations. The two officers took control of Flowers and placed him into custody.

A search of the area failed to turn up the bodycam. The police report notes that during the altercation, there was a large group of people outside and "any of them could likely have taken it."

Police on Friday issued surveillance images of a man they're calling a suspect in the theft of the bodycam. If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Attempt to Identify: On 7/3/21 the pictured male stole an officer's body camera after it fell off during an arrest at a bar in the 1800 block of W. Sylvania. If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. #toledopolice pic.twitter.com/3r0HRaUzLD — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) July 9, 2021