Man being arrested for alleged trespassing at pub accused of assaulting officers; bodycam lost during scuffle

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man faces charges after he allegedly fought with two officers working off duty at O'Shea's Irish Pub on July 3.
According to police, two officers in full uniform were trying to escort Jordan Flowers, 25, off the property at 1851 W. Sylvania Ave. after he was accused of trespassing when Flowers refused to leave and a fight ensued.
During the scuffle, the bodycam from one of the officers fell off, an occurrence which TPD says happens "frequently" during such altercations. The two officers took control of Flowers and placed him into custody.
A search of the area failed to turn up the bodycam. The police report notes that during the altercation, there was a large group of people outside and "any of them could likely have taken it."
Police on Friday issued surveillance images of a man they're calling a suspect in the theft of the bodycam. If you have any information, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
Flowers had minor injuries and was charged with assault on a police officer, criminal trespassing and drunk and disorderly conduct. One officer's wrist was cut in the fight but she was not expected to miss any work because of the injury, police said.