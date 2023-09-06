Judge sets bond for Sylvania Twp. man accused in homicide of own mother

Jonathan Jones is facing charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault, among other charges.

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jonathan Jones was arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Jones is accused of killing his 53-year-old mother, Nicole Jones, in Sylvania Twp.

A Lucas County judge set Jones's bond at $1.125 million. He is due back in court on Oct. 11.

On Aug. 17 a Lucas County grand jury indicted Jones, 33, on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Jones was charged in June with aggravated murder in the homicide of his mother.

He was arrested in Mexico in May after a manhunt when authorities believed he went on the run with the 17-year-old girl who has also been charged in the homicide of 53-year-old Nicole Jones.

After a confession, the 17-year-old was charged with murder and tampering in the case, prosecutors told WTOL 11.

Though authorities have not recovered the body of Nicole Jones, evidence in the case has led them to believe she is dead.

On May 5, police in Canton asked Sylvania Township police to check on the safety of Nicole, whose home is in the 7400 block of Timbers Edge Boulevard. Township police and the U.S. Marshals Service entered the residence but did not find the woman.

Jones was also sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges that predated his mother's death: child endangerment, attempt to pander obscenity, failure to appear in court and vandalism, according to court documents.

EARLIER COVERAGE FROM WTOL 11