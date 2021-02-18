Man pleads not guilty to hotel shooting death of Eddie Phillips II

Jerron Bryan, 19, is charged with the homicide that took place at a Northwood hotel on Feb. 5. A 15-year-old girl is also accused in the shooting death.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Jerron Bryant, 19, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to the shooting death of Eddie Phillips II at a Northwood hotel.

Bryant and a 15-year-old girl are charged in the Feb. 5 shooting death of Phillips, 37, at the Bridgepointe Inn & Suites on Lauren Lane, near Wales and Oregon roads.

Bryant and the girl were taken into custody at a Toledo address and charged with murder in Wood County on Feb. 11.

According to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office, Northwood police were called to the hotel on the complaint of a loud noise and suspected gunshots. Police found Phillips' body in a hotel room. The Lucas County Coroner's Office determined he died of a single gunshot wound.

Surveillance footage was obtained of two suspects, a male and a female, and police posted the photos to social media to ask for public assistance in identifying them. Tips from the public helped to identify Bryant and the 15-year-old girl. The girl is charged in Wood County Juvenile Court for her alleged participation in the crime.

Bryant is charged with two counts of murder along with specifications of using a firearm to commit the crime. If convicted, Bryant would only be sentenced on one of the counts and would face a mandatory sentence of 18 years to life in prison.

Common Pleas Judge Mary "Molly" Mack has Bryant's case and he is to appear for arraignment March 1. He remains in the Wood County jail on a $500,000 bond.