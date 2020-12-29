Man charged with domestic violence, assault after officers heard someone ask for help, screaming at scene

Toledo police responded to a call of a domestic argument. Jeffery Carder, 28, was arrested and charged after pushing his girlfriend, according to the victim.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo man has been charged with domestic violence and assault after an incident in north Toledo.

Toledo police officers responded to an apartment on the 800 block of Walnut for a domestic argument call during the afternoon of Dec. 27. While on scene, crews heard someone say "help" on the other side of the door and heard screaming, according to a police report.

Officers forced entry into the apartment.

Jeffery Carder, 28, was arrested on charges of assault and domestic violence. His girlfriend told officers she had been pushed.

Carder pleaded not guilty to both charges during his arraignment.