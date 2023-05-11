13-year-old Jefferson Jr. High student accused of stabbing school staff member in face

Authorities said the victim was treated by a school nurse.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 13-year-old Jefferson Jr. High student was accused of stabbing a school employee in the face with a pencil on May 4.

According to a Toledo police report, a Washington Local Schools employee was assisting staff at Jefferson Jr. High who were attempting to locate a 13-year-old student.

When the employee located the student, he reportedly placed his hand on the student's shoulder. Police claim the student then turned around and stabbed the employee in the face near his left eye with a pencil.

A school nurse treated the victim's injury. Police reported he also did a follow-up appointment with an ophthalmologist.

Crews arrived at the scene at approximately 1 p.m. where they charged and arrested the student. He was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.

Authorities did not specify if the suspect will be tried as an adult yet. WTOL 11 does not name juvenile suspects who are not being tried as an adult.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.