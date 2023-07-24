Man accused of mass shooting in Cleveland Warehouse District pleads not guilty

Jaylon Jennings' charges include nine counts of attempted murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — 25-year-old Jaylon Jennings, who was arrested for the mass shooting that took place in Cleveland's Warehouse District earlier this month, was arraigned in court on Monday morning.

The arraignment came just days after Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley announced that Jennings, who is currently being held on a $9 million bond, was indicted on the following charges:

Nine Counts of Attempted Murder

18 Counts of Felonious Assault

Two counts of Having a Weapon Under Disability

One count of Grand Theft

One count of Receiving Stolen Property

A not guilty plea was entered on Jennings' behalf at Monday's arraignment. The Lorain native's previous bond of $9 million was continued and he was assigned a public defender. His next court date is scheduled for August 7 at 9 a.m.

The mass shooting that injured nine people took place on West 6th Street near Johnson Court in downtown Cleveland around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 9.

Law enforcement officials say that Jennings and Kevin Del Valle-Salaman left Rumor Bar and Lounge around 2 a.m. to go to Del Valle-Salaman's car that was parked nearby. Jennings allegedly grabbed a gun, walked back to West 6th Street and waited for some of the victims to exit the bar.

"Quite frankly, I am just disgusted that someone from Lorain — who's not even from Cleveland — would enact that kind of foolish act in our city," Mayor Justin Bibb told 3News' Matt Rascon last week. "I know as Clevelanders we are better than that, and what we saw in the Warehouse District does not represent what I know is the greatness of this city."

The nine victims were described as follows:

23-year-old man; shot in forearm

29-year-old man; shot in leg

26-year-old man; shot in wrist and lower body

24-year-old woman; shot in both feet

38-year-old man; shot in leg

23-year-old woman; shot in knee

27-year-old man; shot in both legs

26-year-old man; shot in leg

24-year-old man; shot in knee

O'Malley said on Thursday that eight of the shooting victims appeared to be part of a targeted group.