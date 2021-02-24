18-year-old man charged with the April murder of Woodward High School student

On April 27, police were called to Prospect and Waite Avenues where Bryan Williams was found shot. The Woodward Polar Bears quarterback died of his wounds.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in an April homicide of a Woodward High School star athlete.

Javon Williams, 18, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lucas County Jail, according to Toledo police, and charged with murder after Bryan Williams was found shot to death in April. Javon is unrelated to Bryan.

Williams is the second suspect charged with murder in this case, following the November arrest of a 16-year-old girl. The girl's identity will not be released by WTOL until she has been indicted by a grand jury.

On April 27, police were sent to Prospect and Waite Avenues on the call of a person shot. Officers arrived to discover Bryan Williams, 18, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

According to the coroner, Bryan Williams was found in a driveway and transported to St. Vincent Hospital where resuscitative measures were performed but were unsuccessful.

An autopsy found the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled as a homicide.

At the time, police were searching for a man and woman in connection to the incident.

After a months-long investigation into the homicide, the 16-year-old girl was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center on Nov. 16, 2020. The arrest of Javon Williams followed on Feb. 24, 2021.

Bryan Williams was a senior at Woodward High School, where he played quarterback for the Polar Bears and was an All-City League athlete.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

