Toledo man enters Alford plea, found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in May 2022 homicide

Javell Mulligan-Giles, 22, will be sentenced Sept. 7 for his role in the death of 21-year-old Cayvon Wells, who was shot and killed in central Toledo in May 2022.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of three suspects charged in the homicide of a 21-year-old Toledo man will learn his sentence Thursday after taking a plea deal at the end of August.

Javell Mulligan-Giles, 22, withdrew a previous plea of not guilty and entered an Alford plea on Aug. 30.

Mulligan-Giles was initially charged with murder in the death of Cayvon Wells, 21, who was fatally shot while in his car in a central Toledo alley the afternoon of May 15, 2022, police said.

Mulligan-Giles was found guilty of the amended charge of involuntary manslaughter with firearm specification and participating in criminal gang activity.

An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt. A defendant entering an Alford plea agrees to be found guilty without admitting they committed the crime. The defendant acknowledges there is enough evidence against them to be convicted. It is often entered to avoid a greater penalty and is treated as a guilty plea.

Two other suspects in Wells' homicide were indicted in February.

Byron Cleveland, now 20, was indicted on charges of murder and other charges including Participation in a Criminal Gang. At the time of his indictment, Cleveland was already in custody after being charged with killing 10-year-old Damia Ezell in 2022.

Stephaun Gaston, now 29, was charged with one count of Participation in a Criminal Gang. Like Cleveland, police said he was already in custody on unrelated charges.

Cleveland and Gaston are scheduled for trial Sept. 18.

Mulligan-Giles is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7.