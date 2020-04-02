TOLEDO, Ohio — A third man has been charged with tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice in relation to the November murder of 30-year-old Michelle Keagler.

Police records show that James Haefner, 25, had communications with Chad Friess about how they would cover for their brother's (Brian Friess) in the murder and about getting their stories together before talking to the police.

Haefner also lied to a detective when he was interviewed, according to police.

Additionally, police say Heafner deleted text messages from his phone between him and one of the Friess brothers regarding Keagler's murder.

Officers responded to a call of a person down on the morning of Nov. 9. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from at least one stab wound. She was later identified as Keagler and pronounced dead on the scene.

Brian and Chad Friess are both charged in the November murder of Michelle Keagler.

Toledo Police

Keagler was reportedly stabbed over a dozen times.

