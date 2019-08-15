MAUMEE, Ohio — Former TARTA General Manager James Gee was found guilty of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after entering a no contest plea in court on Thursday morning. Gee was sentenced to 180 days in jail and a one-year license suspension. Of that 180-day sentence, 177 days were suspended, meaning he will spend a total of three days behind bars.

A fine of $850, plus court costs, was imposed.

After being charged with an OVI last month, Gee was voted down as general manager of TARTA. The motion to terminate Gee as general manager passed unanimously.

The motion for a separation agreement failed, and there was also no negotiation for a severance package.

Police body cam footage of the arrest shows Gee stumbling out of his car and admitting to drinking three beers.

The video also shows Gee having trouble doing simple tasks, such as walking and even talking. The police report notes Gee's speech was so slurred at times, officers had to ask him to repeat his answers.

TARTA Board of Trustees say Stacey Clink will continue to act as interim general manager. A search is underway for Gee's permanent replacement.

"The board is committed to the future of TARTA. The board is committed to the transit that the community both needs and deserves, and there is a lot of work to be done," said TARTA acting president Frank Frey.