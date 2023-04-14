Toledo man found guilty in Desire Hughes shooting death

Jadiah Carter was found guilty by a Lucas County grand jury Thursday in the shooting death of 7-month-old Desire Hughes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County grand jury on Thursday found Jadiah Carter guilty on murder charges in the 2022 shooting death of 7-month-old Desire Hughes.

Carter, of Toledo, was found guilty of one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of attempt to commit murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

His sentencing is set for April 27 at 10:30 a.m., exactly one year after Hughes was shot and killed in west Toledo when occupants of another vehicle fired shots at a car she was in being driven by her father. Hughes was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, where she later died from her injuries.

Carter was found guilty as Toledo continues to grapple with gun violence, seeing seven homicides so far in 2023. Four of those victims have been, the most recent being 15-year-old Jaden Skaggs.

Toledo had 66 homicides in 2022. 11 of those victims were minors, and five were 10 years old or younger, including Hughes.

On Wednesday night, six people, including a four-year-old, were shot within minutes of each other near Smith Park in central Toledo.

