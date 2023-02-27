Yost credited old-fashioned detective work, modern DNA technology and a tip that was offered in one cause that proved to be vital to the other.

FAYETTE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announce authorities were able to identify two John Does in separate cases in northeast and central Ohio.

“Cases like these are why I created BCI’s cold case unit,” Yost said. “It’s to put the pieces together and assist local law enforcement so they can help bring closure to loved ones.”

In August 2022, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation unveiled the facial reconstruction of a Mahoning County man found in 1987 in hope it would jump start the cold.

Youngstown police began receiving tips, including one that did not relate to their case but detective thought it could be valuable in a different case out of Fayette County.

That tip led to the identification of human remains from 1981. In November that year, a body was found in Paint Creek near Lamp Road.

With that new information, those remains were identified as Theodore Long.

“It gives us some comfort that we no longer have to refer to this person by a location, but instead his name: Teddy Long,” Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said. “Our condolences go out to the family who has been looking for 41 years to identify their loved one. We have an appreciation for the Youngstown Police Department and BCI for their assistance. Now our work begins to solve a homicide.”

Long’s case remains an ongoing homicide investigation led by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

In the meantime, authorities in Youngstown continued working their case and with the help of genetic genealogy research funded by the Porchlight Project, a nonprofit that offers support for families of missing and murdered persons.

Detectives were able to identify their John Doe as Robert Sanders. On Sept. 10, 1987, Sanders’ remains were found near Mount Hope Cemetery in Youngstown. It is believed the remains were at the location for 3 to 5 years before their discovery.

“Each day, the greatest men and women in our country don the uniform and put their lives on the line to keep us safe in our homes, one our way to school, and as we enjoy a nice dinner out on the town,” said Carl Davis, Youngstown Chief of Police. “Those same men and women are driven by an inherent desire to solve the cases they investigate and provide resolution so that not only may the criminals be brought to justice, but that families can help find some peace in their lives.”

Anyone with information in the investigation regarding Theodore “Teddy” Long is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 740-335-6170.

Anyone with information in the investigation regarding Robert Sanders is encouraged to contact the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8900.