Inmate escapes from Wood County Sheriff's Office custody

People in the area are asked to be cautious after an inmate escaped from custody on Saturday afternoon, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Michael Eldredge, escaped on foot around 4:21 p.m. while being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency Department in Bowling Green.

Eldredge fled on foot from a deputy before stealing a car.

The car was later found in Toledo.

Eldredge, 35-years-old, is 6’ tall, weighs 190 pounds and has a shaved head, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.

He was being held on misdemeanor charges at the Wood County Jail.

If you see Eldredge, you are asked to cautious and call 9-1-1 or the local authorities.