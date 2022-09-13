TPD: Trespasser arrested at north Toledo police impound lot

The suspect was taken to the hospital after injuring himself during his arrest.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in north Toledo recently arrested 25-year-old Te'ion Lee after he failed to receive proper clearance to enter the Toledo Police Department Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Ave..

Police say Lee entered the lot in the afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to retrieve property from one of the impounded vehicles. Lee neglected to check into the impound lot office, and ignored several "No trespassing" signs posted on the premises.

When approached by police, Lee refused to leave the impound lot. Police advised Lee that he was under arrest. Lee resisted arrest and began to drive away from the scene, but was stopped before he could exit the lot.

Following a brief struggle, Lee was apprehended.

Lee was then handcuffed to a fixed detainee bench, where he continued to struggle. He then broke the hand cuffs, appearing to injure his left wrist in the process.

Following an evaluation by the Toledo Fire Department, Lee was transported to St. Vincent's for treatment of a possible broken wrist.