Police: Missing Columbus teen may be dead; 5 now charged in his disappearance

Stewart has been missing since Sept. 20. He was last seen in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road in the North Linden neighborhood.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 17-year-old boy who was reported missing from the North Linden area more than a week ago under suspicious circumstances may be dead, police said.

The Columbus Division of Police reported that Imperial Stewart has been missing since Sept. 20. He was last seen around Cleveland Avenue and Huy Road in the North Linden neighborhood.

Five people have now been charged in connection with Stewart’s disappearance.

Police charged 18-year-old Mi’Quel Bowles, 40-year-old Tywisha Peterson and a 16-year-old boy with obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony. Genee Dumas and a 17-year-old girl were charged with obstruction of official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Columbus police are also searching for 20-year-old Michael Bowles, who is Mi’Quel's brother and is a person of interest in this case.

During a press conference last week, police said a black 2006 Chrysler 300 that Stewart may have been associated with was recovered and forensic testing is being done.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, Mi'Quel was shot inside the Chrysler on Sept. 20 while a robbery of Stewart was taking place. Documents added that the vehicle belonged to Michael.

Witnesses told police that Michael dropped Mi'Quel off in the Chrysler at his grandfather's house after he was shot. Mi'Quel denied being in the car with his brother or having any knowledge of the missing person report or possible murder of Stewart.

Court documents say Peterson was questioned by Columbus police on Oct. 2 where witnesses claimed they saw her speaking with Michael "after the possible murder." Police wrote in the affidavit that she allegedly took part in a conversation on how to get rid of the vehicle used in the possible murder.

Police later found the vehicle burned in Fairfield County. Peterson denied having anything to do with the case, according to court records.

Court records say that Dumas was seen by multiple officers attempting to tamper with evidence by smashing her phone and allegedly told her daughter to do the same. Police wrote in the affidavit that Dumas pushed and pulled against officers during her arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or the incident is asked to call 614-774-7865. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers by calling 614-461-TIPS (8477).

