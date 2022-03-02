x
Crime

Person suspected in illegal dumping Toledo Police ask for help identifying

The suspect was photographed transporting tires, junk parts to a west Toledo location.
Credit: AP

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police released images of a person transporting tires and junk vehicle parts. 

The photos, which were taken on June 9, show a man in a black Ram 1500 pickup truck with the items in the truck's bed. The dumped items were found at 1801 Fernwood Ave. in Toledo. 

Credit: Toledo Police Department
Credit: Toledo Police Department

If you have any information, and/or can identify the suspect in the image, please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

Where can tires, etc. be disposed?

Tires and other large objects are often regarded as difficult to dispose, resulting in illegal dumping. Per Toledo ordinance 963.25 b, it is illegal to "knowingly dump or cause to be dumped any garbage...upon any public or private property or public or private waters."

However, the city of Toledo has specific measures in place for residents to dispose of bulky and/or hazardous trash. 

Another 13 recycling events are scheduled from now through October where residents can dispose of items such as electronics (including TVs), up to 10 tires, houseware goods and bulky items. 

There is a recycling event upcoming this Saturday, July 16 at Whitmer High School. The entire schedule, including details about what can and cannot be recycled, can be viewed here

Hazardous waste will also be accepted at a certain number of these events. 

