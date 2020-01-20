BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green police are trying to identify a man suspected of passing multiple bad checks.

Anyone with information about the man on the photos below is asked to call BGPD at 419-352-1131 and ask to speak with the investigating officer, Patrolman Roger Kern U-23.

Bowling Green Police Department

