A former Toledo resident was indicted in federal court for allegedly embezzling more than $300,000 from her employer and using it to gamble and pay for electronics, airline tickets and other personal expenses.

Traci Ann Grillo, 47, of Ida,, was indicted on nine counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft.

According to the indictment, Grillo worked for King Electrical Service in Sylvania from September 2014 through March 2019. As part of her job, King Electrical entrusted financial accounts to Grillo, including bank accounts, credit card accounts, and check-writing authority.

Grillo is accused of embezzling more than $300,000 from King Electrical, the indictment says. She allegedly did this through several fraudulent means, including: salary overpayments to herself; personal use of the King Electrical checking account, such as writing checks to pay her son’s tuition at Kent State University; personal use of King Electrical credit cards, including for clothing, home furnishings, electronics, airline tickets and to pay her online gambling account, and obtaining high-interest rate loans under fraudulent pretenses, according to the indictment.

The investigating agencies in this case are the Toledo Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jody L. King and Gene Crawford.