Northeast Ohio authorities arrest 27 men accused of attempting to sexually abuse children

The undercover operation is called 'Operation Moving Target.'

CLEVELAND — Twenty-seven men were arrested as part of "Operation Moving Target," an undercover operation led by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The four-day operation began Monday and concluded Thursday. The men arrested --between the ages of 21-61 years old-- allegedly engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with undercover officers while posing as children, according to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley.

Contact was made through popular social media applications. The defendants apparently expressed an interest in engaging in sexual activity with the purported children and/or disseminated images of their genitals during these online conversations.

Following the conversations, the prosecutor's office says the men traveled to a prearranged location --a vacant house in Cuyahoga County-- to engage in sexual activity with who they thought were children. When the men arrived, they were arrested and taken to the county jail.

Several of the suspects had firearms, condoms, personal lubricant, sex toys and drugs, officials say. Initial charges that were filed against the defendants include attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, importuning, and possession of criminal tools.

Each one will be presented to a Cuyahoga County grand jury. Those arrested are:

Rajwant Singh, 44, Mayfield Heights

Adam Davis, 41, Painesville

Germaine Truett, 38, Cleveland

Jason Johnson, 37, Cleveland

Ronel Washington, 24, Garfield Heights

Hector Pietri, 29, Cleveland

Kyle Vansteenburg, 28, Cleveland

Raphael Robinson, 26, Cleveland

Cory Huber, 32, Elyria

Michael Labandano, 39, Lyndhurst

Nicholas Cook, 38, Bedford Heights

Chazz Johnson-Hawks, 22, Solon

Ian Rensel, 43, Bedford

Jerry Harris, 35, Westlake

Carson Stmisa, 21, Seven Hills

Justin Cowger, 22, Cleveland

Kim Koran, 61, Cleveland

Nathan Troup, 39, New Castle, Pennsylvania

Abed Aldur, 45, Parma

Arturo Martinez, 47, University Heights

Phillip Jones, 30, Streetsboro

Keith Kozak, 41, Brooklyn

Pedro Correa Jr., 42, Cleveland

Ryan Demplsey, 37, Ashtabula

Johnathan Smith, 34, Cleveland

Robert Spisak, 45, Broadview Heights

Jason Schmucker, 37, Canton